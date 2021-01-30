Dai Trading Down 0.2% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $183.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,652,489,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,652,489,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.

