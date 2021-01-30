Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. Dakota Territory Resource shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 4,150 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

