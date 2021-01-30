Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Danaher by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

