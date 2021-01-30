DAOBet Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $648.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,146.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.49 or 0.01205098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00524279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

