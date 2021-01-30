DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $974,397.78 and approximately $22,246.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,212,417,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.