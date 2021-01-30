Dash (DASH) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $105.06 or 0.00306859 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $457.52 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.16 or 0.01612814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 181.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,950,195 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

