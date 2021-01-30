Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $13,493.73 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,493.73 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

