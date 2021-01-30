Datacoin Price Up 7.6% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,621.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017324 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

