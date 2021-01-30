Datamine Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $435,556.92 and $49,060.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00082987 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012638 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,770,641 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

