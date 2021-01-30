Datum Market Cap Reaches $645,961.19 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Datum has a total market cap of $645,961.19 and $63,340.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

