Davis R M Inc. Acquires 27,375 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

