Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,761 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

