Davis R M Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

