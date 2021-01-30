Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

