Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 77,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $194.21 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.