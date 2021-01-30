Davis R M Inc. Buys 2,240 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

