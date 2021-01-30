Davis R M Inc. Buys 245 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $425.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

