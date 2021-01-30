Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.85 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

