Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HSIC opened at $65.85 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
