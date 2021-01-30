Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

