Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,671 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after buying an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after buying an additional 1,235,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

