Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

