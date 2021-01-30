Davis R M Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 124,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

