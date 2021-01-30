Davis R M Inc. Has $49.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

