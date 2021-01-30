Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 297,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $364.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

