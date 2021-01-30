Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

