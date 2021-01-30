Davis R M Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

