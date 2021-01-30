Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,191 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average of $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

