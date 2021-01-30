Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 240.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Boeing by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

