Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.