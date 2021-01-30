Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,732 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

