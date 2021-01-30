Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.73 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

