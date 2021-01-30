Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

