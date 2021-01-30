Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of DUSA stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.