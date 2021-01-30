DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in DaVita by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

