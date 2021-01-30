DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,958.36

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,958.36 and traded as low as $5,490.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,516.00, with a volume of 371,665 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,508.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,958.36.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

