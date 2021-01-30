DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $32,912.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002318 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.