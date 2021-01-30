De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DLUEY remained flat at $$6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

