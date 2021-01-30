De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DLUEY remained flat at $$6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
About De La Rue
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.