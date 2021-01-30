DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $428,220.96

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $428,220.96 and $362.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 230.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

