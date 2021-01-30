DecentBet Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $189,957.59 and $588.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

