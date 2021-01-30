Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0011

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $299,396.38 and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

