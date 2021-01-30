Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $18.42 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $687,288.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

