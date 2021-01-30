DeepOnion Price Tops $0.12 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $386,050.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017324 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,412,937 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

