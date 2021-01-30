DEEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,004.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $250,722.38 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007249 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006810 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000175 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

