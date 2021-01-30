DeFiner Price Up 71.5% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $396,655.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

