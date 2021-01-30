Defis Network Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Defis Network token can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00008016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $56,614.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

About Defis Network

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

