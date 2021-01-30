Degenerator Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00307470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003449 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01687793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

