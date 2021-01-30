DEJAVE Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $6,864.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for approximately $2,062.58 or 0.06091367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

