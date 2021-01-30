Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.32% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 37,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,908. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.0585 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.