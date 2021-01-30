Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS DGRLY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 108,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Delek Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

