Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $21.15. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 18,307 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.