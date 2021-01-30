DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.

DNACF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get DeNA alerts:

DNACF remained flat at $$18.97 during trading hours on Friday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.