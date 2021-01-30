DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.
DNACF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
DNACF remained flat at $$18.97 during trading hours on Friday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
